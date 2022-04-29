…Gross profit hits N48.8bn, rising by 122.3%

By Udeme Akpan

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, has grown its revenue to N100.6 billion, from N57.9 billion, year-on-year, indicating an increase of 58.6 per cent.

In its unaudited results for the three months ended 31 March 2022, the company also recorded a rise in profit before tax by 197.8 per cent to N34.7 billion from N10.6 billion year-on-year, adding that cash generated from its operations amounted to N74.4 billion from N1.7 billion year-on-year, rising by 197.8 per cent.

According to the company, its gross profit soars to N48.8 billion from N20.1 billion year-on-year, rising by 122.3 per cent.

Specifically, the company, which harped on safety, stated: “Seplat Energy demonstrated a strong safety record, which extended to 26.1 million hours without LTI from operated assets (2.0 million hours in Q1 2022). Strong safety record extended to 26.1 million hours without LTI from Seplat Energy operated assets.

“Working interest production averaged 47,603 boepd (liquids 29,079 bopd, gas 18,524 boepd). Full-year guidance remains unchanged at 50-60 kboepd.

“Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline mechanically completed, all commercial terms have been agreed and are moving through counterparty approval processes for signature. Expected to be fully operational by end of Q2 2022.

“Sibiri exploration well drilled and successful, data analysis underway, working with partner to secure regulatory approval for Extended Well Test.

“Decision to exit Ubima to focus on more profitable assets; agreement reached to sell Seplat Energy’s share to its JV partner for $55 million. 2P reserves reduce by 2 MMboe from 457mmboe to 455 MMboe.”

It also added: “Sales & Purchase Agreement signed on 25 February to acquire Exxon’s shallow water operations in Nigeria, Mobil Producing Unlimited, Nigeria (MPNU). Acquisition remains on track and awaiting necessary approvals, expected to complete in H2 2022.”

Commenting on the results, Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, said: “Seplat Energy delivered a good quarter that benefited from higher oil pricing, which offset lower production owing to continuing problems with the Trans Forcados Pipeline. However, the alternative Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline is mechanically complete and once we have signed the commercial agreements, we expect Chevron to be lifting our oil through the Escravos Terminal in the third quarter.

“Our proposed acquisition of MPNU remains on course. We are awaiting the necessary approvals from government and regulators and expect the transaction to complete in the second half of this year. The effective date of 1 January 2021 means we will benefit from higher recent oil prices and as we have previously reported, the addition of MPNU will nearly treble our production and double our reserves on a pro forma 2020 basis.

“The acquisition will reinforce our leadership of Nigeria’s indigenous energy sector and enabling us to generate strong future cash flows that will underpin our investment in Nigeria’s energy transition and improve our overall stakeholder returns. It will also bring a significant undeveloped gas resource base which, alongside our ANOH gas project development, will underpin Nigeria’s energy transition and drive domestic and export revenues when developed.

“We announce the decision to divest the Group’s interest in the Ubima marginal field for a consideration of $55million, which marginally reduces the company’s 2P reserves by 2 MMboe to 455 MMboe.

“We have proven we have the financial strength and credibility to attract international finance into Nigeria’s energy sector and this will help us in our aim to deliver energy transition and provide cleaner, more reliable and more affordable energy for Nigeria’s young and growing population.”