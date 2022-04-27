By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Experts in the security industry would grace Securex West Africa International Exhibition and Conference scheduled to hold on May 10 to 12, 2022 in Lagos.

A statement from the organizers, Afrocet Montgomery, said that the conference would be focusing on the Security Landscape in Lagos as part of opening ceremony with further high-profile dignitaries from the public and private sectors.

Regional Director, Afrocet Montgomery, Mr. George Pearson, explained that across the three days of the exhibition there are various conferences taking place that will focus on different sectors of the industry, adding that there would be over 100 industry suppliers represented, from 15 countries and an impressive line-up of over 70 speakers

“On Tuesday, May10, the focus will be on Protecting Critical National Infrastructure with keynote addresses from Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi; Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi; and Commandant, Lagos State Federal Fire Service, Agasa Kehinde.

“On day two, the conference looks into Cyber Security with the keynote address being delivered by Director of Communications, Office of the National Security Advisor, Brigadier General Samad Akisode.

“On the final day, the focus of the sessions is on Smart Cities & Buildings. The line-up includes a State Government address on Lagos Smart City Initiatives and Investment opportunities, followed by a keynote by Stanley Jegede, Executive Chairman of Phase3 Telecom on Security of Critical Digital Infrastructure across industries.

“It’s been a lot of work but we’re really excited to have such an incredible line up of speakers for this year’s conference and are really happy to be working with the key partners in each of the industries. We know each of the sessions will be hugely insightful and by providing the platform for the speakers to really engage with the audience we know all those in attendance will be able to take a lot from their visieet,” he said.