Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the scene of the bomb attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

AFTER the collapse of the Nigerian railway network established by our British colonial masters due to mismanagement, former President Olusegun Obasanjo as an elected leader initiated the ongoing effort to restore and modernise that aspect of our transportation system.

Successive administrations, notably those of former President Goodluck Jonathan and the current regime of President Muhammadu Buhari, have continued the journey. The Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge services have been running to the delight of the users.

The restoration of rail travel through the continuity of the efforts of previous governments is one of the commendable attributes of the Buhari regime. However, the total mishandling of our national security has helped to morph gangs of cattle rustlers into full-blown terrorists who are now able to threaten our highways, airports, railways and even the military.

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and for the second time in the history of our rail services, a train on the Abuja-Kaduna route was attacked with explosives and assault weapons. Official figures had it that eight passengers were killed, 28 injured and many abducted by the terrorists. The Nigerian Railways Corporation, NRC, reports that more than 150 passengers on their manifest can still not be accounted for a week after the attack. The scale of that tragedy is still unfolding.

The most perplexing thing is the disclosure by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, that his request for security and surveillance equipment was not approved. Even if there were errors in the contract proposal, the need for the safeguard of train travellers and our multi-billion dollar rail assets should have prompted an urgent remediation of the alleged errors.

It is a pity that after the tragedy with its attendant losses, President Buhari had to issue “marching orders” for the same gadgets to be procured to ensure the resumption of services as soon as possible. We hope action will be expedited.

We must learn from this experience, otherwise it will be repeated, yet again. The Federal Government must deploy fully against the terrorists in the North- West and North-Central axis. Why can’t we deploy our new Super Tucano jets against these hoodlums, some of whom are said to be foreigners? Those allegedly collaborating with them from within must be fished out and dealt with. Otherwise, nobody is safe.

All hands must be on deck. The law enforcement authorities must collaborate with communities along the rail system for timely information on the presence and activities of criminals and terrorists.

We must not only make our renascent railway transport system safe for passengers and goods, we must also ensure it serves its purposes of promoting commerce, facilitating national development and uniting our people. Our railway is our national treasure.

