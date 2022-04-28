By Godwin Oritse

THE leadership of the Alumni of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, AMANO, has said that presence of competent seafarers is key to national security as they possess information on unwholesome movements on the nation’s coastal and territorial waters.

Speaking at the Stakeholder’s Forum organized by AMANO with theme ‘The State of the Nigerian Maritime Domain in 2022 and Beyond’, President of AMANO, Mr. Emmanuel Maiguwa, said that a country that does not have competent seafarers should not be talking about a national fleet.

He noted that local seafarers complement territorial integrity, adding that without seafarers, it will be difficult for the Nigerian Navy to protect the nation’s territorial integrity.

According to him, “a situation where you have several ships trading and it’s dominated by foreigners means there will be leakage of information about the Nigerian terrain that should only be accessible by the Nigerian Navy and the maritime administration. This could make it difficult for Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Navy to protect the nation’s territorial waters. When there are conflicts and merchant ships are needed for support; where the ships are manned by foreigners, how do we provide this support?” he questioned.

Also speaking at the event an Assistant Director at the NIMASA, Olaniyan Taiwo, also buttressed the need to develop seafarers in the country.

He said: “We cannot be talking about development of the maritime industry without the development of seafarers; by supporting seafarers, we are by extension supporting everything about maritime development”.

Meanwhile, Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, who was also present at the event commended the Nigerian seafarers while stating that NIMASA is committed to the development programmes of seafarers in the country.

Jamoh also commended the Nigerian Navy for its strategic efforts in combating piracy, noting that NIMASA only provides policy framework and support whilst Nigerian Navy carries out the actual battle.