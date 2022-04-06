•As Afe Babalola calls for ceasefire



A former Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine, Ambassador Frank Isoh, yesterday, warned that the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war will have negative impacts on global affairs, particularly in Africa and Nigeria as a whole.



The ex-UN envoy raised concerns over the ripple effects of the war which has paved the way for an increase in the prices of goods and food, particularly wheat of which both Russia and Ukraine are substantial exporters.



Isoh stated this in his paper presentation at the Diplomatic Dialogue organised by the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, in Ado-Ekiti, with the theme ‘Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine and the Emerging Global Dynamics: Implications for Africa and the World.’



He said: “For Nigeria, there is likely to be used in fiscal deficit as a result of mounting subsidy payment on petrol. To meet these mounting subsidy payments the country may result in more borrowings and more debts.”

Afe Babalola calls for cease fire

Similarly, the Founder and Chancellor of ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola urged the Federal Government to appeal to the African Union to join forces in calling for a cease-fire.



Babalola described the actions of Russia as uncalled for despite Ukraine’s court action calling for a cease-fire before the International Court of Justice which has been reduced to a ‘toothless bulldog.’



He said: “I take this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government to influence African Union to join the Pope as well as other religious leaders to appeal to Putin and Ukraine to cease-fire so that this matter can be settled.



“Ukraine rightly filed an action before the International Court of Justice, ICJ, demanding that the court should order a cease-fire. The court ordered Russia to stop the war but Russia declined to do so and the war therefore continues. You can see that the ICJ is no more than a toothless bulldog.”

