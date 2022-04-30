Bill Gates said “As we look ahead into the next century, leaders will be those who empower others.”. This statement is a bird eye view of the woman, Rt. Hon. Regina Anyogo.

Hon. Regina is the member representing Yala 1 State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly. She is the Deputy Whip of the 9th Assembly. Many refer to her as the jewel of the 9th Assembly.

Maybe Magaret Tacha was not wrong afterall when she said If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman. As a representative, Hon. Anyogo has lived up to the expectation of her constituents. She has outperform her predecessors.

A legislator per Excellence, sponsor of many life changing bills, mover of brilliant motions, team player and solution architect.

In less than 8 years, the Honourable member has redefined effective representation with her exceptional leadership skills. She is a friend of widows, the sick, students and the aged. In partnership with the State Universal Basic Education Board, she has built classroom blocks. She has paid bursary to students across wards in her constituency. The Honourable member have printed and distributed exercise books to schools in her Constituency.

To Hon. Regina, the plight of the her people is her primary assignment. Over the years, she has spent so much time with her constituents in hospitals, assisting with medical bills and offering comforting words. She is a Honourable member that has done so much to address issues affecting rural communities in her constituency. Over the years, she has graded roads in her constituency and called government attention to roads that are not motorable. She has sponsored lots of skill acquisition programmes and distributed empowerment items and take off grants.

Hon. Anyogo constructed boreholes in Itekpa Community in Okpoma and Gabu ward, Installed solar lights across villages in her constituency. Rehabilitated/intervened on the Gabu Road. In the heat of COVID19, she distributed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable in every village in her constituency She moved a motion on the floor of the house, for Government to urgently intervene in the Crisis between Itega Okpeme and Oba Community, this move and many other efforts resolved the crisis in these communities. She sponsored the most celebrated violence against all persons prohibition bill.

To ensure proper synergy between leadership and her constituents, Hon. Regina organizes quarterly town hall meetings for her constituents to access her performance and provide suggestions on her she can serve her people better. As a mother, she understands the importance of basic education for every child at primary level, she partnered with the State UBEB to ensure children in her constituency, have access to free and quality basic education.

Like Dianne Feistein said, Ninety percent of leadership is the ability to communicate something people want. Hon. Anyogo has earned the people’s trust as their own worthy servant