CRISTIANO RONALDO’S 60th career hat-trick earned him an £850,000 windfall.

The superstar forward hit an Old Trafford treble for a second Prem game running to clinch victory over basement boys Norwich.

It took him to 21 goals in all competitions this season, triggering a bonus-related clause in his contract.

When Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the summer, a set of incentives were included in the deal.

Saturday’s heroics saw him bank two of those — the first a £750,000 bonus for reaching 20 goals and then another £100,000 for his hat-trick strike.

Having reached his initial goals target, the Portuguese ace will continue to bank an extra £100,000, like yesterday, for every additional goal he bags this term.

Ronaldo, 37, is near certain to end the campaign as United’s top scorer to earn another jackpot — believed to be around £1million.

And if he manages to reach the 30-goal mark the five-time World Footballer of the Year will bank around £2.75m in total payments.

United certainly needed him against Norwich, after two Teemu Pukki goals cancelled out a Ronaldo tap-in and towering header.

His winner came from a thunderous free kick, although Canaries keeper Tim Krul did get both hands to it.

