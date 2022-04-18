CRISTIANO RONALDO’S 60th career hat-trick earned him an £850,000 windfall.

The superstar forward hit an Old Trafford treble for a second Prem game running to clinch victory over basement boys Norwich.

It took him to 21 goals in all competitions this season, triggering a bonus-related clause in his contract.

When Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the summer, a set of incentives were included in the deal.

Saturday’s heroics saw him bank two of those — the first a £750,000 bonus for reaching 20 goals and then another £100,000 for his hat-trick strike.
Having reached his initial goals target, the Portuguese ace will continue to bank an extra £100,000, like yesterday, for every additional goal he bags this term.

Also Read:

Ronaldo, 37, is near certain to end the campaign as United’s top scorer to earn another jackpot — believed to be around £1million.

And if he manages to reach the 30-goal mark the five-time World Footballer of the Year will bank around £2.75m in total payments.

United certainly needed him against Norwich, after two Teemu Pukki goals cancelled out a Ronaldo tap-in and towering header.

His winner came from a thunderous free kick, although Canaries keeper Tim Krul did get both hands to it.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.