By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo is bereaved.

Ronaldo who only at the weekend celebrated a record setting hat-trick against Norwich City has now been thrown in a mourning mood following the passing of his baby boy.

Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez had the baby as a twin following their announcement in December that they were expecting a boy and a girl.

Confirming the development on Instagram, Ronaldo wrote, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”