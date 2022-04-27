project

By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI – LEADERSHIP of Emevor community, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, has frowned at the recent protest against the alleged abandonment of the Emevor/Orogun Road, describing it as ill-conceived and a rebellion against constituted authorities in the community.

Speaking at a press conference in Emevor, the leaders said the protest carried out by a section of misguided youths of the community was unauthorised and did not get the backing of the traditional ruler, President General and the community youth chairman.

A prominent indigene of the community and Commissioner representing Isoko Ethnic Nationality on the board of DESOPADEC, Dr Paul Oweh said

the protest was aimed at maligning Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the protesters erroneously portrayed him as someone who has not kept his promise to the people of Emevor.

Oweh who was flanked by the President General, Sir Moses Agboro; SSA Media to the Governor, Comrade Nelson Egware, Community Chairman Bishop Abisi Otobo; Youth Chairman, Comrade Benjamin Okpolua and other leaders of the community, reiterated that those who staged the protest were not out to help the cause of Emevor, sayind they had portrayed the community in bad light by their action.

Oweh said: “This is purely a blackmail and the essence of this press conference is to state the fact as they are and therefore correct the wrong impression. Last year, the Governor visited Emevor community on a campaign for Hon Jude Ogbimi bye-election.

“At the event, I made a passionate appeal to the Governor to help us construct certain roads that are vital to us. Graciously, he approved the construction of 2km on the Emevor bypass road and the construction of 4km of the first phase of the Emevor-Orogun road.

“As I speak to you, the 2km bypass road has been awarded, completed and delivered. You can check it out for yourself. On the second promise, the Governor invited me to his office about two weeks ago. In my presence, he called the commissioner for Works, Engr. Noel Omodon and directed him to prepare a memo to EXCO for approval for the 4km he promised on the Emevor-Orogun road.

“As at the time of this ill-timed and malicious protest, the scoping and measurements of the road has been done and the report already submitted by the field engineers to the ministry of works, awaiting preparation of memo to EXCO meeting,”.

“All this information has been made available to the Royal Highness of Emevor, the President General, and the youths. Therefore, there is no question of a communication gap on the part of the youth. Now with this information, is it fair to portray our Governor as someone who did not keep his promise to Emevor people?

“Again, if certain Emevor youths are protesting without the backing of the Royal Highness, nor the President General, nor the leadership of the women group, nor the leadership of the youth, nor the political class, then whose interest are they serving?

“Information available to me indicates that certain persons outside our community are infiltrating some of the people to ensure that the road is not done.

I therefore appeal to all Emevor sons and daughters not to support any external person or persons to set us back, whether out of envy, jealousy or any other reason.

“On behalf of the entire community, I apologise to his Excellency the Governor of Delta State, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa for this ill-timed and malicious protest carried out by ill-defined youths.

“I specially appeal to him to please continue the good work he has started in Emevor.”

On his part, President General of the community, Sir Moses Agboro said: “When you act against the authorities then it becomes a rebellion, it was very disappointing because they were well briefed on the progress made so far on the project.

“The protest was a pure rebellion against constituted authorities in the community.”