Ishaq Kayode

By Emmanuel Okogba

Rivers United completed the season double over Enyimba FC on Monday with a 2-0 win at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium and maintained their NPFL lead.

Both teams recorded victories in their previous league games, but it was United that grabbed all three available points on the day.

Ishaq Kayode who was fouled by Austin Oladapo stepped up and converted from the spot to increase his season’s tally to 12, before Chiamaka Madu put the game beyond Finidi George’s side in the 34th minute.

It was also Ishaq Kayode who put Enyimba to the sword in the reverse fixture played last December.

With the loss, Enyimba has gone six games on the road without a win. Their last away victory was a 1-0 defeat of Sunshine Stars in February.

While Stanley Eguma’s side sit at the top of the log with 52 points, Enyimba occupies the 9th spot with 20 points behind.

