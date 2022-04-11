By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, and leading aspirant for the governorship ticket of the party in the state, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has declared that the party was in a renewed movement.

Peterside, weekend, at the party’s Special Thanksgiving Service held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, said APC in Rivers State looks unstoppable in its goal of winning the presidential, governorship and all other elective positions in the state in 2023.

Peterside expressed happiness that APC in the state was on the right path of recovery and victory to end the alleged “sad breast-pocket governance style of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.”

He noted that the crowd and success of the event were a reassurance of victory for the party, adding that recent successes recorded by the party in the state from the ward, LG and state congresses, had reinvigorated its membership to a new height in readiness to kick out the ruling party in the state.

He said: “You all saw the crowd at the stadium points to a new height in APC’s renewed movement towards ending the breast-pocket governance Rivers people found themselves in since 2015.

“Our people have suffered enough in the hands of Wike and PDP but APC is set to end all of that and reset the state to achieving her full potential. That PDP must go in 2023 is our resolve, and working in harmony, we shall achieve that.”

