Tonye Cole

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Reports have it that Tonye Cole has been adopted by leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State to be the party’s standard bearer in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The party leadership and stalwarts, according to a source, took this decision in a well attended meeting, late Friday night in Abuja.

It was gathered that the Minister of Transportation, who is also a frontline presidential aspirant of the party, Chibuike Amaechi, was in attendance.

A well respected member of the party, who was privy to the development, disclosed that the meeting held in Abuja, and that all those aspiring for the governorship ticket of the party from the riverine extraction were present, including Dr. Dakuku Peterside.

It is worthy to mention that Amaechi and other key stakeholders of the party had placed preference on a riverine governorship candidate.

They insist that it amounts to equity and fairness for a riverine Ijaw to be giving the opportunity for the job, a decision that runs contrary to the aspiration of Senator Magnus Abe, on the APC paltform.

The source, who did not want his name mentioned in the media, said the party arrived at the decision following the reports submitted to it by a nine-man committee set up by the party to look into who the party fields for the poll.

However, it was gathered on good authority that some of the aspirants who were not in tandem with the decision took up a mild protest against the decision, although no negative action has been taken.

Meanwhile, penultimate Monday, all the 11 aspirants and some stalwarts of the party had submitted to support anyone who the leaders of the party, led by the Minister of Transportation, settles for either by consensus or primaries for the flag.