One person reportedly died, yesterday, following a fight between some inmates in the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State while many of the inmates sustained injuries.

It was gathered that during the fight at the correctional centre, some of the inmates made attempts to escape from the facility and were injured in the process.

The Public Relations Officer of the Correctional Centre, Juliet Ofoni, said the incident happened at the old Port Harcourt Township Correctional Centre, in Port Harcourt City Council of Rivers State.

Ofoni explained that trouble started when an inmate died as a result of a clash with a rival inmate.

According to her, friends of the deceased inmates, who were aggrieved, staged a protest, wanting to carry out a reprisal before authorities stepped in, using teargas to calm the situation.

Ofoni regretted that some inmates seized the opportunity of the unrest to attempt jailbreak by scaling the prison fence.

“So some of them tried to escape. We shot some outside the yard to bring them down.

“Some of them sustained bullet wounds, but nobody died. As I speak to you, they are in the hospital responding to treatment.

“At the moment, the situation is under control. Everywhere is calm, but they should not have gone to the extent of contemplating jailbreak or fighting to a point of one of them losing his life.”

