By Chinasa Afigbo

American Super Diva, Rihanna took the world aback for the umpteenth time with a picture of her bulging baby bump on the cover of Vogue Magazine‘s May 2022 issue, in a fiery red lace bodysuit and matching gloves from AlaIïa.

Since announcing her pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky in January, the Global Star has kept everyone astound with loud unconventional pictures of her baby bump.

There has been a lot of reactions on the internet about Rihanna’s bare naked belly pictures all driving down to one question: Is Rihanna changing the the hide belly culture of pregnancy?

As if knowing the minds of the people, the superstar in the recent interview with Vogue said she hopes she’s been able to “redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women.This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Deciding on the style to show up with maternity, the superstar and beauty enthusiast said, “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up,” she told Vogue. “I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Last month she attended the Paris Fashion Week serving her preggy high-fashion looks in a black transparent net babydoll dress from Dior with nothing but a black thong beneath. “To me that dress is actually the closest thing to maternity clothes that I’ve worn so far,” Rihanna said of the look. “And we hadn’t really done lady that whole time. So I was like, Let’s do lady!”

Rihanna said she and A$AP Rocky were not planning for a baby, “but certainly not planning against it,” and explained how close they became during the early days of the pandemic while on a cross-country roadtrip. “He became my family in that time,” she said, later adding, “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”