By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday evening host leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in an Iftar dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to an invitation letter those invited for the meeting include former Lagos State Governor and one of the party’s Presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former National Chairmen of the APC, Dr John Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Adamawa state Governor, Murtala Nyako, former Ogun state Governor, Olusegun Osoba and the first interim chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande.

Others are, former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu-Sheriff, Former Zamfara State Governor, Ahmed Yarima, former Sokoto state Governor, Aliyu Wamako, former Edo state Governor, Oserheimen Osunbor, former Yobe State Governor, Bukar Ibrahim, General Muhammed Magoro, Senators Lawal Shuaibu, Aba Aji, Tijjani Tumsah, Fati Bala, Abubakar Guru and Nasiru Danu.

The letter of invitation dated 22nd April 2022, was addressed to the APC National Chairman and signed by the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

It read: “I write to inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari, has directed that invitation be extended to the attached list of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to join the President to break Ramadan fast on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 1830 hours in the Presidential Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

“In this regard, you are kindly requested to invite them to attend. The leaders are to arrive the Pilot Gate at 1630 hours for Rapid Covid-19 testing at the State House Conference Centre and be seated at the venue by 1800 hours.”