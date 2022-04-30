.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Relief came for indigents mother of triplets and newly delivered mothers as Queen Naomi Silekunola donated gift items to them in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Queen Naomi who visited the Sckye hospital Ltd, in Akure, the state capital, donated the items to the newly delivered mothers and the mother of the triplet said to be unemployed while the husband is a tricycle rider.

The triplets were delivered through the caesarean section for free by the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Thomas Wilson lkubese.

Queen Naomi, who was accompanied to the hospital by her mother, lauded its management for rendering free antenatal services to pregnant women in the last 18 years.

These services include free blood and urine tests, free drugs, free ultrasound scan, free vaginal delivery and free Caesarean sections for higher-order multiple gestations, free baby food and free triplet colts.

The Queen who is the DG of Women In Need of Guidance and Support (WINGS), promised to continue rendering support for the triplets.

She appealed to the government, well-meaning individuals and NGOs to come to the aid of the less privileged in their communities to make the world a better place.

Responding, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, appreciated Queen Naomi for her act of perpetual benevolence to women and children, being her second visit to the hospital.

Ikubese added that he is encouraged by queen Naomi’s support and kind gesture to continue providing free antenatal care to pregnant women in Ondo State and its environs