The emergence of Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, in the orbit of 2023 Presidential Aspirants, has been like a volcanic eruption in the nation’s political landscape. It has caused upset in some camps and unsettled some other aspirants.

It has changed the dynamics in the political circle, since the morning of Monday, 11 April 2022 when he publicly declared his interest in the contest for the 2023 Race to Aso Rock.

Wondering why the Vice President (PYO) has been the issue in the last couple of weeks? Simply; he stands out from the pack, like a rose among green vegetables. Although of moderate stature, in physique, he is a giant in intellect, comportment, carriage, disposition, exposure, and integrity.

Above all, remarkably, he is the current Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – a position he has creditably held for almost seven years, without rancour, with absolute loyalty to his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, in the service of the nation and the people of Nigeria.

Expectedly, the well-crafted 29-paragraph Declaration of Interest Speech of PYO, which also contained highlights of what could pass as a paraphrase of his Manifesto, has been a talking point, attracting variegated reactions, criticism of different shades and colours. Detractors, supporters, and sympathizers of other aspirants have variously been picking holes in his submissions in the speech.

Some are piqued by his description of President Muhammadu Buhari as “a true Nigerian patriot, a servant of the nation in war and peace, and a man of integrity,” whom he had worked with in the last seven years.

Some have wondered what the Buhari administration has put on ground that he (PYO) intends to build on, as stated in his declaration: ” If by the grace of God, and the will of the people, I am given the opportunity, then I believe that first, we must complete what we have started.”

What one finds most intriguing, is the blind condemnation of the seeming or perceived placid disposition of PYO to the policies of government, of which he is a part, and the attendant socio-political problems believably impacting negatively on the people.

A cool, calm, calculating, reasonable, level-headed, vibrant legal mind that PYO is, with benefit of history and native intelligence, could not have done otherwise. He has a guide, among other factors, the declaratory pronouncement of the Supreme Court in the case: A.G. Federation v.Abubakar (2007) 10 NWLR (Pt.1041)1, that THE VICE PRESIDENT, AS A MEMBER OF THE PRESIDENT’S TEAM CANNOT CRITICIZE THE POLICIES AND ACTIONS OF THE GOVERNMENT OPENLY.

Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, OFR, CON, handled the brief on behalf of the Attorney General of the Federation. The legal luminary recounted the Supreme Court judgement in his autobiography: Impossibility Made Possible. An excerpt from the book reads:

“It is not intended to suggest that the union (between the President and Vice President) demands of the Vice that he should be a slave to the President, with no will or opinion of his own, it does not submerge his personality or individuality in that of the President or make them two-in-one…

“As the President’s Chief Adviser, it is his prerogative and duty to discuss freely with him the policies and actions of the government, to point out any defects or errors in them, and the dangers to which they may expose the government. Nevertheless, having done this, the principle of collective responsibility binds him to all government decisions and actions, whether they emanated from the President alone or from the Executive Council.

“So long as he remains in office as Vice President, he is not free to oppose in public, decisions or actions of the President or the Executive Council, no matter that he personally disagrees with them. His freedom to disagree and to criticize can only be exercised privately in a meeting with the President alone or in the Executive Council.

“Freedom on the part of a Vice President to criticize his President publicly for mismanagement or corruption is certainly not consistent with the loyalty required of him as a member of the President’s team.”

The import of Yoruba aphorism: “A F’ogbon Ologbon S’ogbon L’ogbon… Eni T’ojin Si K’oto, Ko Awon T’oku L’ogbon” – Wiser is he, who learn from the causation of the pitfall of others, than he who fell victim before learning his lesson – was not lost on calm, cool-headed PYO, guided by the ethos of OMOLUWABI – One well brought up.

Nigeria and Nigerians are on the march again, for the race for a Mr. President. Sadly, of concern, it seems to have become a race for all-comers of all sorts. But, in the midst of the mix, there is a man on the block who stands shoulders high.

For seven unbroken years, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has been the Vice President, learning the ropes. He has painstakingly watched from inside and from the sidelines, workings and proceedings in the highest echelon of power in the land. He knows which Ts to cross, the loopholes to block, the rough edges to smoothen, the policies to finetune, the ones to consolidate. He would not have to beat about the bush. No trial and error.

In a Yoruba adage: Okunkun Ile Eni Kii Soro Fun Ni Lati Rin. Literally: It is never difficult for one to navigate through the dark in one’s home. The geography of the setting of the home is already engraved in the mind and head.

PYO will hit the ground running, if, by the grace of God, and the will of the people, he is given the opportunity to be in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in 2023. None, among the multitude and myriad of aspirants, parades a match for his credentials.

I agree in-to-to with his submission in his declaration speech that: “I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great peoples.”

My fear.The bane, over the years is that politics and elections in Nigeria have never thrown up the best, especially, for the Office of President. It is even on record, a General Olusegun Obasanjo, as military Head of State, on the eve of the 1979 Presidential Election, reportedly said, the best candidate may not necessarily win an election.

We need to put an end to this viscious cycle, for the good of all.

B’OMO ENI BA DARA KA WI… If one’s child is beautiful, there is no harm acknowledging and trumpeting the divine blessing and favour.

This PYO, is good. He has all it takes to turn things around for the good of all.

AYO AKINYEMI

