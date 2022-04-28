Egwunyenga

The 2021/2022 Postgraduate Students Association of Nigeria, PGSAN, DELSU Chapter, has congratulated the Vice-Chancellor, Delta State University, Abraka, Prof Andy Egwunyenga as the institution clocked 30, saying that DELSU has witnessed uncommon developmental strides since his assumption of office.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday signed by Comr. Obruche Omosomuofa, President and Comr. David Ojada, Secretary General.

According to the statement, apart from several projects to be commissioned by Governor Okowa on Saturday, under Egwunyenga, DELSU has experienced several wins, citing the rapid rise in NUC ranking of the tertiary institution.

The statement added that so far, the week-long 14th Convocation and [email protected] celebration has again shown that the VC came prepared to leave an indelible mark by way of his commitment to excellence and scaling new heights.

The body prayed that the Almighty God will continue to shower his blessings on him and continually grant him the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the great university.