Police say Abuja's not for everyone, nab 98 ‘Bola Boys’

The arrested Bola Boys

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Officer of Abuja Police Command have arrested 98 scavengers popularly known as ‘Baban Bola’ over stealing, noting that Abuja is not for everyone.

Speaking while parading the suspects on Monday at the command’s headquarters, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ben Igwe, noted that the command would deport the suspects to their states of origin.

DCP Igwe disclosed that some strange persons had been trooping into the nation’s capital, pointing out that the command was working towards eradicating such personalities from Abuja.

He said: “Abuja is not for everybody. We have asked them to go to where they are supposed to be.

“We are working towards clearing them from the FCT. We will keep doing that and we will not relent.

“We recovered from them several things that they are not supposed to scavenge. They steal properties while claiming to scavenge refuses.

“We have asked them to relocate. Many people have been trooping into the FCT, and some of them are coming with evil intentions. Whenever you see them, let us know.

“We are taking them to court to make sure that justice is given. We have a serious issue now because of threats from so many places.”

Recall that about 50 of the scavengers, in the early hours of Monday, invaded Kabusa community, willfully attacking and destroying properties of residents before the Police moved in to restore normalcy.