By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE Delta Police Command said its men have apprehended a notorious drug baron, cultists and rescued kidnapped victims in Delta State.

This was contained in a press release by DSP Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command on Sunday.

According to him, “On 1/04/2022 at about 0430hrs, a distressed call was received from an anonymous caller in Igbide community, Oleh that some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers numbering about five (5) operating in a blue color Toyota Camry suspected to be conveying an abducted victim was spotted heading towards an isolated bush path in Igbide.

“Consequently, the DPO Oleh Division SP Paul Obaware swiftly mobilized and led a combined team of Police/vigilante’s in search of the vehicle with a view to rescuing the victim and arresting the hoodlums. The hoodlums upon noticing that the Police were closing up on them attempted to relocate the victim but were met with a stiff resistance from the Police.

“One of the suspects named James Michael ‘m’ a.k.a biggy aged 29yrs that has been on the Command’s wanted list was arrested while others escaped. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is among the syndicate that kidnapped a woman (name withheld) early this year in Oleh and also part of the syndicate that attacked policemen in Idu roundabout about two months ago.

“The Victim (name withheld) who was rescued unhurt stated that he was kidnapped at Otor-Whe community on 29/03/2022 at about 1522hrs. Victim has been reunited with his family while manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.”

It added that, “On 31/3/2022 at about 1145hrs the Command raider’s operatives raided suspected cultists hideouts in Udu/Otu-Jeremi of Udu and Ughelli south LGA’S. During the raid, ten (10) suspected cultists were arrested and one hundred and one (101) wraps of SK, four (4) packs of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and 10mg of substances suspected to be cocaine were recovered from the suspects.

“Similarly, on 1/4/2022 at about 0825hours, Raider’s operatives while acting on credible information raided Ogbe-Ogonogo market area and glory land both in Asaba, Oshimili South LGA and arrested a suspected drug baron named Amadu Musa ‘m’ age 55yrs and four other male suspects. During the raid, four hundred and thirty-six (436) wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, thirty (30) packets of tramadol and some other illicit drugs were recovered. investigation is ongoing.”

Edafe further said, “The Command under the leadership of CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, psc+ will leave no stone unturn in the fight against crime and criminality in the State. The CP has ordered that continuous raid of criminal hideouts and black spots be sustained.

“The CP also appreciates the efforts of Nigerians particularly Deltans for their continuous support to the Police in this fight and promises to continue to deliver in order to have a crime free State.