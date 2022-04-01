By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State Interreligious Youth Council has kick-started the process to ensure the emergence of a philanthropist, Kefas Ropshik as the governor of the State in 2023.

Ropshik had in the past engaged in philanthropic gestures to the less privileged across religious and tribal divides hence the youths argued that if he has access to state coffers, he would touch the lives of the people beyond what he has been doing.

At a press conference in Jos, the Chairman of the group, Kefas Dagin called on Ropshik to consider joining the race to “improve our infrastructure, bring investments using his global network, ensure youth participation in governance, make the state a tourism hub through the development of our tourism potential by replicating what he has seen and experienced in other parts of the world.”

Dagin stated, “We have gathered to say it with a loud voice and as a duty of patriotism and total conviction that

as the 2023 election gets closer the Plateau Interreligious Youth Council calls on Chief Kefas Ropshik to contest for the position of the Governor of Plateau State to improve our infrastructure, bring investments using his global network, ensure youth participation in governance, make the state a tourism hub through the development of our tourism potential by replicating what he has seen and experienced in other parts of the world.

“He is a business mogul who has done excellently well in providing humanitarian aid to our people, especially widows, orphans, and the less privileged in Plateau State and beyond, he possesses a pragmatic leadership prowess which is evident in his success as one of Nigeria’s most successful automobile merchants in a highly competitive industry. He has an admirable ideological belief that has drawn him to be passionate about the well-being of the downtrodden and disadvantaged in his immediate and wider community, we have carefully researched the viability of this aspiration to lead Plateau State and our findings have shown to be positive hence our call for him to contest for the number one position in Plateau State.

“We are appealing to all patriotic citizens and stakeholders in Plateau State to ensure the realization of Chief Kefas Ropshik’s election as Governor of Plateau State in 2023. Being a man who God has raised from a humble background he understands the predicaments of the poorest of the poor and the most vulnerable among us.”

Dagin pointed out the philanthropic gestures of Ropshik and concluded, “… Ropshik will be the best candidate to chart a new course for Plateau State. We have put in place strong mechanisms and internal structures to ensure his emergence not only at the primary election but also at the general election in 2023… we are full of optimism that Chief Kefas Ropshik will hearken to the voice of the people which is the voice of God to accept this herculean but not impossible call to rescue our state and wipe our tears by agreeing to contest the number one seat on the Plateau.”