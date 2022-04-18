By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Renown philanthropist and member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Adejoh has congratulated the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba on his emergence as the consensus governorship candidate of the PDP, from the 14 Tiv-speaking Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

He stated that the PDP made the right choice by picking the Speaker as the consensus candidate from the Tiv – speaking LGAs of the state.

Mr. Adejoh, in a statement made available to Vanguard in Makurdi expressed appreciation to the leadership of the party for its efforts at providing direction on the emergence of the governorship and other elective candidates.

He commended the leader of the party in the state, Governor Samuel Ortom, the State Working Committee, SWC, members led by Sir John Ngbede, Senators Gabriel Suswam, Orker Jev and Abba Moro, National Assembly Caucus, the three zonal caucuses, local government party chairmen, their caucus members and other stakeholders, as well as G-14 for their various roles in that regard.

Adejoh appealed to all aspirants to reckon with the decision of the members and accept the outcome of the process in good faith in the overall interest of the party while reposing confidence in the leaders of the party to lead the party to victory in 2023.

He appealed to other gubernatorial aspirants to “embrace the party’s choice as there is no victor nor vanquished in the contest.”

Adejoh advised that “the PDP should put its house in order quickly so as to focus on winning all elections in 2023.”