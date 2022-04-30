Frontline Aspirant for The Delta State House of Assembly in Oshimili South Charles Obiajulu Obi has been screened and cleared by the People’s Democratic Party to contest the 2022 PDP Delta State House of Assembly Primary elections .

Obi was cleared after appearing before The PDP Screening Committee at the Delta State PDP Secretariat Asaba and promised not to disappoint the people if elected.

He noted that this platform will avail him the opportunity to serve the good people of Oshimili South more stating that it will bring about an increase in the dividends of democracy to his Proposed constituents and by extension Delta State.

Speaking via his campaign organisation Charles Obi revealed that “Having satisfied all the requirements laid out by the Independent Electoral Commission as well as the Screening Committee of our great party PDP. I hereby wish to inform all delegates and indeed the general public that I have been officially cleared as one of the aspirants bidding to represent our good people of Oshimili South Constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly.

I hereby use the medium to urge our delegates to do what is right by voting for me being the best among all the aspirants as I have a wider experience in people’s management”