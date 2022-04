PDP National Chairman, Ayu

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday began the screening of its 17 Presidential aspirants, preparatory to the primaries to elect a standard-bearer.

Some of the aspirants namely: Senator Bukola Saraki and Nyesom Wike, Pius Ayim, Ayo Fayose and Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel had been screened as at 1:10 pm.

Vanguard News Nigeria