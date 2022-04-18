.

Lagos (GPP), Patrick “Dr. P” Omoyeni, Founder/President of the multifunctional popular online and mobile service place, Fixit.ng, Never Get Stranded Enterprises, celebrates his birthday today. Godspowerproject authoritatively confirms, as family, friends and colleagues celebrate this seasoned exporter and Chartered Management Consultant.

FIXIT NIGERIA or FIXIT NG, the impactful brand which Patrick started in 2020, is now a thriving aggregator in the services and trade industry in Nigeria bridging the gap between service needers and providers who need verified data of artisans, professionals and other services being rendered by this brand. In the words of its Founder/President, “Fixit is a divine idea from God,”

‘One day I was driving along the Expressway, I thought within myself, how would stranded travellers whose vehicles suddenly break down in this forested area get help? I immediately checked my phone to see if there’s any of such service efficient and up-to-the-rescue enough, I could not find any good directory that could do the magic. That meant to me there is a wide gap that was needed to be filled to impacting lives in this context.

Later on, other ideas started coming in, like a multifunctional directory of all professionals and artisans across all the states cities and major towns in Nigeria, along with a database to help local exporters easily connect with foreign buyers, And especially Fixit-DTM, Dating to Marry, which is focused on connecting matured singles who are ready to marry. The idea of dating to marry came in when we found out that a number of singles are engrossed with the routine of work, home and worship centres which of course overtime become commonplace and do not expose them to external environment where their prospective specifications of the opposite sex they would like to marry could be found.

FIXIT DTM is focused on connecting these serious and matured singles, as we gather their data and put the necessary IT and on-the-field mechanisms to connect them.

The site’s growing popularity among Nigerians has made its amiable Founder a highly sought-after Consultant within and outside Nigeria in the shortest while. Despite his hectic schedule as the Operations Manager at Palmadex Global Integrated Services Ltd, Dr. Patrick Omoyeni still finds time to have meetings with the IT, Media and Admin Personnels of FIXIT as well as review reports of FIXIT agents across the States in Nigeria including the Federal Capital City, Abuja. These FIXIT agents called FIXITpros are saddled with the responsibilities of gathering data and verifying artisans, professionals, exporters, serious singles and widowed individuals in need of serious companionship as well as market and distribute FIXIT products.

Currently, almost all the states in Nigeria has a number of FIXITpros on paid employment with FIXIT.

Export is Nigerian future of the economy. FIXIT profiles Nigerian products to the international market by putting registered exporters on first page search result.

International Community as we may know, like Nigerian products, because we produce raw materials that are non GMOs- all naturally grown. FIXIT serves as a connect between Nigerian exporters and international buyers.

“Dr. P”, who is 7th among the 8th children of Pa (Amb) Julius and Mrs. Regina Omoyeni, highlights that the definitive purpose of establishing Fixit NG, Never Get Stranded is to connect people and businesses. And at the same time, make solid impact by putting everyone on a platform where they can be easily connected, both nationally and internationally.

“There’s a lot coming onboard Fixit. As a brand we will also be launching more life impactful products and services. FIXIT Feed will provide an opportunity for Nigerians to put up daily updates, ideas, current trends and information. FIXIT JOBS/VACANCIES is a platform for posting job opportunities and vacancies for companies recruiting and applicants.

FIXIT NG mobile app is one of a kind. It is a one-stop app where we provide all the necessary services that everyone needs everyday.

FIXIT NG is fully registered, trademarked and certified by necessary Nigerian government agencies as well as some international bodies.

Aligning his brand closely with the renowned exporting organisation, Palmadex Global Integrated Services Ltd, led to easy success for the export arm of Fixit and caught the eye of foreign buyers for local products.

According to verified sources, the multiple award-winning Dr Patrick Omoyeni grew up in a very poor background, where sometimes he and his siblings would go to school without breakfast. He attended St. Mary’s Primary School, Oka Akoko, and had his secondary school education in African Church Grammar School also in Oka Akoko before attaining a level of training at the Nigerian Institute of Aviation Management, with a Diploma in Aviation Management. He later bagged his first degree at the University of Port Harcourt.

As an undergraduate who was home for 10 years before gaining University admission. He loved surfing the internet and gathering information, especially after attending the Institute of Aviation and eventually gaining admission into the University of Port Harcourt.

Speaking on Dr. Patrick’s antecedents as a trailblazer, his older brother and chairman of Palmadex Global Integrated Services, alongside Principles and Application of Environmental Impact Assessment, Dr. Benard Omoyeni, expressed joy concerning the milestone, he was quoted saying

“I am delighted to wish my beloved brother, lover of God and humanity a Happy birthday. We roll out the drums to celebrate God’s faithfulness today as he has brought you to witness this milestone of 40 years. You are a product of grace, encapsulated by Shekinah’s glory. At 40 you are blazing the trail, setting the pace in export trade and e-commerce creating landmark value to the economy of Nigeria. Age 40 represents a generational shift. I see you moving to new realms of exploiting this new phase of your life. As the Lord liveth your days shall be long and you shall fulfil destiny in colourful styles. Amen.

On behalf of the Management and staff of Palmadex, I wish our diligent and dutiful Operations Manager a most fulfilling and remarkable 40th birthday celebration.”

His day job as Operations Manager at Palmadex Global Integrated Services Ltd, Nigeria and Palmadex LLC, Dubai, keeps him abreast of international trade policies that got him involved with many international functions and recognitions, winning many globally ranking awards top among which is the highly revered Kwame Nkrumah Award for Transformational Leadership, in recognition of notable impact in his business area. Other outstanding certifications include Fellow of the African Institute of Public Administration; Doctorate in Business Administration from University of Nicosia, Cyprus; Business Management Consultant from London Graduate School and Aberdeen Institute of Management Specialists, UK. He had earlier bagged Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria, Fellow Institute of Management Specialists, United Kingdom and in 2021 became Chartered Management Consultant (ChMC) at the Chartered Institute of Management Consultants, Canada.

When asked to comment on his graced milestone, Dr. Patrick Omoyeni emphatically returned all glory to God saying,

“I must say the grace of God brought me this far, everything around my life points to God as the one behind them. Imagine someone who was an inch away from the hope of ever becoming anything again after being stagnated for 10 years without a single mark. “I thank God for changing my life to that of impact, purpose, direction and bearing,” he said.

“One day my brother and Palmadex CEO, Dr Benard Omoyeni, invited me to Winners Chapel, and when I got there I gave my life to God on December 5, 2009. That was how my life got transformed.”

“To the glory of God, I am an example of someone who by the special grace of God and divine intervention came out of obscurity to the limelight. Our God is a God of overnight turnaround.

Dr. Patrick “Dr. P” Omoyeni is happily married to his beautiful wife, Augustina Omoyeni and they are blessed with 3 beautiful and wonderful children; Mimiola, Kikiola and Bibiola Omoyeni.

Happy birthday Dr. P, and many happy returns!

From Godspowerproject/ Fixit/ Palmadex/ Eiawithbenard.