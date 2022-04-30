Chief Sheriff Oborevwori

Niger Delta youths activist, Chief Vincent O. Oyibode, has condemned what he termed mischievous campaigns of calumny against frontline gubernatorial aspirant and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, warning his detractors to stay away from their path of infamy and join hands to “build a better Delta State for all instead of dwelling on a completely unfounded claims of discrepancies in the certificates of the speaker.”

Addressing newsmen in Warri in the wake of widespread rumours of possible disqualification of the Speaker from the governorship race over discrepancies in certificates tendered before the screening Committee in Port-Harcourt, Oyibode confirmed that the he went to same University with the Speaker.

“Same Faculty of Social Science at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State.

“The Speaker was also in the same University with me during his Master program at the Delta State University, Abraka, from where he graduated with Master of Science degree in Political Science (Msc).

“It is obvious that some persons who dread the rising political profile or do not know Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori too well on issues of Educational attainment have gone to town with some blasphemous claims of possible disqualification.

“Sheriff Oborevwori is a second class uper graduate of Political Science from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpomah Edo, State in 2004.

“Anyone who doubts this should go to the 16th Convocation Brochure of the aforementioned institution for quick verification. Oborevwori wouldn’t have been admitted for a degree program without the requisite documents and qualification.

“He later obtained a master of science degree In Political Science (Msc)from the Delta State University, Abraka. Sheriff was a full time Student in both degree programs and not a part time Student.

“Did sheriff submit his credentials to be elected a member of the Delta State House of Assembly before electing him as Speaker? If yes, what happened to the certificates he submitted that qualified him to run for House of Assembly?

Same qualifications can make him Governor as well as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I read Public Administration in my first degree and Sheriff Oborevwori, as mentioned earlier studied Political Science. The institution’s Exams and Records section is there for anyone to visit and verify. We later met at DELSU Abraka where he was a year ahead of me in our master program.

“Abraka is close by. Those doubting my claims should go and verify instead of resorting to wild and dubious publications against a man who have laboured hard to build a reputation for himself. Politics and electoral victory is not by cheep blackmail but hard work and God’s favour.

“Those disgruntled elements spreading the unfounded rumours must stop their evil act. They should confirm or verify every information and not write anything based on assumption.

“To the best of my knowledge, there is no confusion in the camp of the Governor. Everything is intact and the project is very much on course.

“The family is united and focused. Deltans are Sherified and no evil rumour can change what has been ordained by God. Sheriff is the next governor of Delta State. You can take that to the bank”, Oyibode added, warning those behind the rumours to stop their evil enterprise in their own interests.

Vanguard News