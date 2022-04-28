By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has dismissed as untrue, claims that it lost about $75,000 on Wednesday, urging the public to discountenance the reports.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barr. Felix Morka in a statement said reports had it that an individual lost his $50,000 around the entrance gate of the party secretariat, a development he said had no connection with the ruling party or it’s activities.

“To be clear, the lost money does not belong to the Party. The loss is neither connected with proceeds of sale of forms nor with relocation of the venue for the collection of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the secretariat grounds to the International Conference Centre (ICC), as erroneously reported by the media.

“The Party’s decision to relocate the venue for collection of forms to the ICC was to ease heavy human and vehicular traffic around the Secretariat with teeming aspirants and their supporters who thronged the Secretariat to collect forms”, he stated.

Morka noted that as widely advertised and reported in major news outlets, all purchase of forms are payable to designated bank accounts of the Party. In any event, the fee for the said forms is set and denominated in Naira not US Dollars.

Vanguard News Nigeria