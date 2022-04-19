.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government has deployed procurement software in its contract bidding process to enhance transparency in the state’s financial transactions.

This as the Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji disclosed that the software was deployed in choosing the contractor that would execute one of the l roads project Osogbo/Olorunda/Orolu/Irepodun federal constituency.

Speaking shortly after witnessing the bidding and selection process, Oyebamiji said Governor Adegboyega Oyetola insisted on the introduction and usage of the software because of his beliefs in public financial management, as well as the need to be transparent and credible in the award of contracts to get the best.

Explaining how the software selected the winner for the rehabilitation of the selected roads, the Commissioner said, ” Every step of the procurement process leading to the award of the contract was done online including the bid evaluation process where all the bidders logged on to a zoomed account to witness the process.

“At the end of the day, the system automatically threw up the ultimate winner based on some preset criteria which have been built into the system, removing human intervention. All bidders seat in their office and watched as each of the bids were evaluated until the software automatically generated an award letter to the winner.

“This is the first time we will be having something of this magnitude in Osun and it also heralds for the State the digitalization of the entire procurement process going forward, something which we are so proud of as a government”. Oyebamiji stated.

Also speaking, the General Manager, Osun Public Procurement Agency, Mr Bello Adegboyega said every contractor now knows that they stand a better chance of participating in the procurement process as soon as they register on the database, stressing that time-wasting and paperwork are now completely eliminated.