Google  on Saturday highlighted the top search on Trends as NIN-SIM linkage Rita  Dominic and Gospel Singer Osinach Nwachukwu among others.

Mr  Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Head Communications, Google West Africa  said in a statement  that in April, the Federal government directed telecommunications industry to bar outgoing calls from unlinked SIMs hence NIN-SIM linkage the top searched.

Kola-Ogunlade  said  the death  of prominent Nigerians were searched which included  Gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, Nollywood Yoruba actor, Kunle Adetokunbo and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

ALSO READ:

He said  their  deaths aroused interest  due to Nwachukwu’s  alleged  killing  by her husband, Kunle Adetokunbo  as known as Dejo Tunfulu who passed on after a brief headache  and admission into the hospital.

According to him, the 2022 Grammy Awards, Nigeria multiple  award winning actress, Rita  Dominic  and her wedding to Fidelis Anosike, Ghanaian  musician, Black Sherif’s songs especially Kwaku the Traveller  were  searched.

“Other search that piqued Nigerians  interest include Chrisland  School, How to check JAMB centres, scientific name for ear ringing , third term school  resumption, who is Black  Sherif.

“Also, Osinachi’husband, Fidelis Anosike where is Osinachi from what is Grta Thunberg  known  for, he said.

Search trends information  is gleaned  from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians  have been searching  for and asking Google, Google  processes  more than 40 000 search queries every second. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.