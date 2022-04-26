By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Police in the FCT Command disclosed on Tuesday that the autopsy examination on late gospel star, Osinachi Nwachukwu, carried out at the National Hospital, Abuja has been concluded and the result forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution at the federal Ministry of Justice for possible prosecution.

Public Relations Officer of the FCP Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh made this known in an update on the investigation over the alleged killing of the gospel star through brutalization and maltreatment by her Pastor husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

The statement reads, “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command in accordance with standard best practices and in a bid to demystify the circumstances surrounding the death of the popular gospel songstress Osinachi conducted an autopsy on the deceased.

“The result of the Autopsy is out and has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and possible prosecution.

“The Command, therefore, urges members of the public to exercise patience and trust in the process while due diligence is being observed in the pursuit of justice, as updates on the case will be communicated subsequently.”

Vanguard News Nigeria