Ortom-Akume

…swears-in ex CPS Akase as Adviser Media, Publicity

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has called out the former Governor of the state and Minster for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Sen. George Akume to showcase his achievements in office as Governor of the state between 1999 and 2007.

He challenged the Minister to compared his achievements in the eight years of his administration to the seven he had so far spent in office and see who had impacted Benue more.

The Governor who threw the challenge Thursday while swearing in his two newly appointed Special Advisers in Makurdi was reacting to the statement credited to the All Progressives Congress, APC, leader who at a recent retreat for APC gubernatorial aspirants in Abuja claimed that the PDP was in disarray over its consensus arrangement and his party was poised to take over Benue state.

But Governor Ortom in his reaction urged Senator Akume to deploy his energy to tackling the deep rooted crisis that was already tearing down the APC in Benue state.

He said: “We (PDP) have an internal mechanism to select our candidates and it is working for us. We have had a smooth sail to pick our consensus candidates. We do not need to go to Abuja to hold retreat.

“Already we have the Speaker, Titus Uba and the Deputy, Benson Abounu and discussions are going on between G-14 and G-9 to reach a consensus candidate. But if no consensus is reached, we will go to primaries at the stadium. All the aspirants who are not comfortable with the process will all exercise their franchise at the primaries.

“Our party the PDP is known for good governance and as a government we are positively impacting the lives of the people. I challenge Akume to place his projects side by side with mine and let’s see who has excelled as Governor. He should concern himself with the affairs in his APC.

“APC has nothing to offer this State or our country. All they have brought is sufferings, hardship and bad governance. He should know that Nigerians have long rejected APC for plunging this country into unimaginable poverty and worsening insecurity.”

The Governor stated that the appointees, Mr. Terver Akase who is the new Special Adviser Media and Publicity and Andrew Kputu, the Adviser Solid Minerals and Mining where brought in because of their competence and capability to render quality service to the government and people of the state.

He urged Benue youths to emulate the youthful appointees by working hard and engaging in useful ventures that would add value to their lives and the society in general.

Responding on behalf of the appointees after taking their oath of office, Mr. Akase assured that they would not disappoint the Governor, the government and people of the state in the discharge of their responsibilities.