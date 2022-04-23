‘Operation Hadin Kai’ Commander commends journalists

Newly elected Chairman of Borno Correspondents’ Chapel, NUJ, Mr Inusa Ndahi Marama(left) and the Theatre Commander, ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Major General Christopher Musa during a courtesy call to the Theatre Command yesterday.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Theatre Commander of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, (OPHK) responsible in the fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists group, Major General Christopher Musa has applauded the concerted and collaborative efforts of journalists in Borno state and the north east in general, which he noted have have helped their job.

He said, the role of the media in conflict and terrorism fight has helped significantly in managing many situations.

General Musa stated this yesterday when the newly elected Executive Council Members (EXCOs) of the Borno State Correspondents’ Chapel led by its Chairman, Mr Inusa Ndahi Marama led his team on a courtesy call and familiarization visit to the Theatre Commander at his office, 7 Div, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, the state capital.

He said, since he assumed duty precisely in June, 2021, he has been maintaining a cordial relationship with working Journalists, and solicted the same cooperation to continue under the present newly elected Excos of the Correspondents’ Chapel who are mostly operating independently and representing various national and international Media Organizations.

He said, the visit was a way forward.

“On behalf of Officers and Men of Operation HADIN KAI, I congratulate the new EXCOs and wish them more wisdom, courage and resilience to stir the affairs of the body in a good light.”

He further reiterated that the fight against insurgency is a collective responsibility and a national project, therefore, there is the need for a strong synergy and collaboration between the military and the media.

According to him, everyone must always put national interest first in their conducts and further urged them to be patriotic in their reportage.

The Theatre Commander commended them for the great job they were doing, and urged them not to deviate while maintaining constant communication with the command which he said was key to getting reliable information on the operational activities of Operation HADIN KAI.

In his words “Whenever in doubt, the door is always open for clarification in order to avoid conflicting narratives and I wish you well in all your endeavours.”

In his remarks, Mr Ndahi stated that they are on the visit to present themselves as the newly elected EXCOs of the Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ Borno State Chapter.

Mr Inusa Ndahi reassured the Theatre Commander of their resolve to strengthen the already existing relationship between the Theatre Command and the outgone EXCOs and therefore solicit the same cooperation and attention the former EXCOs enjoyed during their tenure with the Command.

The Chairman used the medium to extol the Theatre Commander, officers and all troops of OPHK for their untiring efforts in the fight against terrorism

as evidently seen in the relative peace the people of Borno State are enjoying and promised to support that effort through balanced reportage.

Those who accompanied the Chairman include; the Vice Chairman, Mr. Hamza Suleiman of the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), the Secretary, Mr. Ismaila Alfa of the Associated Press.

Others are Mr. Ahmed Mari of Champion Newspapers, Assistant Secretary, Bilyaminu Yusuf of Radio France International, Treasurer and Mr. Julius Emmanuel of TVC.

Highlight of the events was the signing of visitor’s book, presentation of plaque and group photograph.

