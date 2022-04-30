By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has said that he was confident of victory in the upcoming gubernatorial primaries of the party.

Adebutu stated this after he was cleared to contest the governorship position by the party’s Southwest Governorship Screening Committee led by Senator Ahmed Markafi.

The screening which was held at the PDP’s South-West zonal office in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday, also screened other aspirants from Oyo and Lagos states.

Speaking on the outcome of the exercise, the Media Director of Adebutu Campaign Organisation, Afolabi Orekoya, said the successful screening of the PDP aspirant marked another milestone in the victory journey to deliver the people of Ogun from the shackles of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC’s government.

He said Adebutu has shown readiness, competence and experience as he presented all the required documents on appearance before the screening committee, and was found qualified and competent to represent the party as her flag bearer in the 2023 gubernatorial election,

“We are confident that we shall have victory in the upcoming gubernatorial primaries of the party after a successful screening of Adebutu”, Orekoya stated.