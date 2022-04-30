.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

TWO students’ groups, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, and the National Association of Ogun State Students, NAOSS, have dissociated themselves from a group seeking the disqualification of Governor Dapo Abiodun from the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship race.

Recall that the group, under the aegis of Coalition of Ogun State Students and Youths, COSSY, had petitioned the national leadership of APC, seeking disqualification of Abiodun from participation in the forthcoming governorship election over alleged fraud.

COSSY, in the petition signed by its lawyer, Adeyemi Giwa asked the national chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to investigate the allegation of criminal offences against the governor

But, NANS and NOASS have dissociated themselves from the petition, describing COSSY as a “faceless group” which has no affiliation with any other recognised student organisations in the state.

In a statement jointly signed by the Ogun State Chairman of NANS, Damilola Simeon Kehinde and the National President of NAOSS, Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi, the student’s bodies threatened to sue the coalition for alleged impersonation.

NANS and NAOSS called on the people of the State to disregard the claims of the group, insisting that, “it opinion does not represent that of the entire students of the state.

“We also urge the national leadership of the APC ably led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu not to pay any attention to this faceless group and its petition.

“We have it on good authority that this group is being sponsored by some disgruntled politicians who are hell-bent on heating up the polity in the State and thereby disrupting the peace being enjoyed by the people of the State.

“Their petition is baseless and their claims unfounded. They are only building their castle in the air. Besides, this group has no stake in the APC and they lack the loco standi to call for the disqualification of any aspirant in the party.

“It is regrettable, shameful and unfortunate that some individuals can allow themselves to cause unrest in the State through their baseless claims and lies.

“It is obvious that this group of disgruntled elements are being sponsored by a paperweight politician who is afraid of a fair contest.

“How else can you describe a baseless petition calling for the disqualification of an aspirant when the party’s primary elections are yet to hold? If this bunch of losers are not afraid of losing again in a fair contest, why can’t they wait for the party to hold its primaries first before crying foul?

“This kind of directionless people should not be paid any serious attention. Therefore, we call on the national leadership of the party to nullify and throw out this baseless petition by this worthless group of people whose aim is to destroy the party.

“Lastly, we want to sound a note of warning to any politician or individual who wants to use students or youths of the State to disrupt the peace of the State. The entire students of the State will resist any attempt by anyone to destroy Ogun State.”