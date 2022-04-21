Nigerian Young Professionals in Diaspora has given Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan one week ultimatum to declare for 2023 Presidential race or risked being sued.

The group which comprises of Young Professionals in Diaspora is made up of Nigerians from all over the Country who are based in different countries. The convener of the group, Arc. Oladipo Akande in a press release made available to newsmen via email from Los Angeles, United States Of America stated that it was imperative for the former helmsman to throw his hat into the ring without further delay.

The group recalled that the Jonathan’s administration opened up Nigeria to the global business community and made Nigeria a major investment hub in the entire continent of Africa.

“We recall very fondly how President Jonathan made Nigeria Africa’s number one destination for foreign investment with over US$10.70 billion worth of foreign investments in the first 6 months of 2014. The administration also integrated Nigeria into the international e-commerce community with the approval and reinclusion of Nigeria as one of the Paypal-compliant countries after being banned earlier”, he wrote.

The Convener also highlighted how the administration placed Nigeria on the world map by becoming the first West African Country to host the World Economic Forum.

“Under President Jonathan, Nigeria hosted the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2014 which till date, holds the record of being the most successful World Economic Forum for Africa (WEFA) in history because of the scope and reach of the event.”

He also highlighted Jonathan’s peacemaking efforts across Africa in various Countries and how his intervention has helped to bring peace to many troubled African countries.

“President Jonathan has cemented himself as a true diplomat and African statesman through his various interventions in conflicts and election monitoring across the African Continent. This experience will be invaluable in bringing peace and political stability in the Country when he becomes President.”

The Convener reminded Nigerians that Jonathan was able to recruit a world class team of appointees to steer the affairs of the Country.

“As the first Nigerian President with a PhD, Dr. Jonathan was able to attract and appoint World acclaimed intellectuals like current ADB President Akinwunmi Adesina, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation among others who brought a lot of value to Governance. Given the opportunity to preside over the affairs of the Country again, we are confident that he will do even better as the Country needs her finest minds now more than ever”

“We are willing and yearning to contribute our quota to see this noble idea to fruition as we believe that the second time will be a better time.” He concluded.