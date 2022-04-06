The National Union of Road Transport Workers has dissolved its Lagos State council under Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.

NURTW, made this known in a statement titled ‘Dissolution of Lagos State Administrative Council’, jointly signed by its national president, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, and general secretary, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Ya’u.

The union’s secretary in Lagos State, Seyi Bankole, was subsequently announced as the new head of NURTW in Lagos.

The statement read, “ We had a meeting last night Where MC Oluomo was replaced.

“The National administrative council in the exercise of the powers conferred on it by Article 17, section 2. subsections (i) and (ii) of the constitution of the union, during its meeting of April 5th, 2022, has dissolved the Lagos State administrative council forthwith.

“In view of the fact that nature abhors a vacuum and in line with Article 42 section 4, the State Secretary, Seyi Bankole is hereby directed to take over the running of the affairs of Lagos State council pending the constitution of the caretaker committee after due consultations with appropriate relevant authorities, meanwhile, all members of the dissolved state administrative council are hereby directed to handover all property of the Union, including cash to the State Secretary.

“On the strength of the above development, therefore, all members of the union in Lagos State and beyond, including members of the public are hereby kindly requested to henceforth stop dealing with members of the dissolved Lagos State administrative council on issues concerning the union.”