By Moses Nosike

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF has emphasized the need for organizations to create an enabling environment that will guarantee the safety and health of workers in the country.

Speaking during a sensitization programme to celebrate this year’s ‘World Day for Safety and Health at Work,’ with the theme; ‘Let’s act together to build a positive safety and health culture’, the Manager, NSITF Satelite Town Branch, Lagos, Mrs. Ibelegbu Chizaram said organizations must put adequate structures in place to ensure the safety and good health of their workers.

Mrs. Chizaram also highlighted the importance of social dialogue in promoting a positive occupational safety and health culture in workplaces and noted that NSITF will continue to engage with employers to promote the enforcement of occupational and safety standards.

She said: “Each year, nearly three million workers around the world died due to occupational accidents and diseases. Three hundred million workers fall sick or are injured at work. This year’s ‘World Day for Safety and Health at Work,’ highlights the importance of social dialogue in promoting a positive occupational safety and health culture.

“A recent report showed that when government, organizations, and workers collaborate, they pooled their knowledge to develop and implement laws, policies, and interventions that helped safeguard workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This invariably proved that a positive occupational safety and health culture is built on open communication and dialogue between workers and employers. Workers must feel comfortable airing their views about possible risks and hazards in workplaces and management must actively address those issues.”