Popular Nigerian singer Tolulope Ajayi, widely regarded as TClassic and known for his hit track “Nobody Fine Pass You” is currently battling an undisclosed illness.

Unconfirmed report shows that the singer was poisoned on Sunday while hanging out with his friends.

Although, the singer has not denied the viral claim of being poisoned, but he shared photos of himself on Twitter lying on a hospital bed.

TClassic hinted that he is gradually recovering and further appreciate fans and well wishers for the calls, prayers and text messages.

He wrote:

Thanks for all the calls, Prayers and messages… Man is finally Getting Better. With Love ❤️ #ClassicalArmy pic.twitter.com/QWE1Ur9drV — T-Classic (@Tclassic_MNE) April 24, 2022

The Nobody Fine Pass You singer rose to the limelight in 2019 after his single won Most Popular Song of the Year and was nominated for Most Promising Act of the Year at City People Music Awards in the same year.

In 2020, he was signed to Sony Music West Africa and released his first EP project two days Underrated two weeks after.

