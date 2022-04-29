No decision on zoning presidential ticket yet — APC

Senator Abdullahi Adamu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Friday, said no decision had been taken on the zone to produce the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 election.

This comes as the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) led by Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has begun fresh moves to pressure the major political parties to throw their tickets open to all sections of the country.

Accoding to the elders, “Power shift arrangement is already dead and buried.”

The Party chairman stated this while briefing State House correspondents after presenting the APC governorship candidate for the Ekiti state, Abiodun Oyebanji, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Senator Adamu noted that the decision on which part of the country should produce the ruling party candidate was beyond him.

While stating that the APC was yet to decide the zone to produce its presidential candidate, he maintained: “I am today privileged to be the chairman of the party.

“The party is greater than me. The party has not made a decision and I cannot preempt what the party decision will be.”

Recall that the ruling party had swapped its national offices between North and South, leading to the emergence of Adamu from the North Central as the national chairman .

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State had said just before the last national convention of the party that even though the APC had not decided on zoning the presidential ticket, the swapping of national offices was an indication of where its presidential candidate would come from.