.

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

There was visible but subdued jubilation in Owerri and some of the adjoining communities yesterday, when the news that the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Binta Nyako, has struck out eight of the 15 criminal charges, levelled against the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, rented the social media.

Although all the markets, schools, banks, government offices and commercial activities were closed in Owerri, some restaurants and beer parlours were, however, seen playing host to scores of jubilant youths, who were relishing what they called “the preliminary victory of the IPOB leader”.

All the jubilant youths who spoke to Saturday Vanguard, on strict grounds of anonymity, were of the opinion that “this is the beginning of victory”.

In World Bank Housing Estate, New Owerri, a number of people wearing cheerful looks, were spotted in clusters, discussing the outcome of yesterday’s court ruling.

For Chukwuka: “We are cheerfully discussing the outcome of today’s (yesterday’s) outing, in Justice Nyako’s court. I have every cause to believe what I read on social media.

“Truth is constant and no matter how anybody or group of people try to suffocate it, it will survive the onslaught.

“I just wish the government will see reason and release this prisoner of conscience. He has had more than his fair share of suffering in detention. In this instance, I’ll say, to God be all the glory and praise.”

At the nearby Egbu community, a 35-year old lady, who simply identified herself as Ngozika, said: “I am very happy with the news that filtered into Owerri, from Abuja Federal High Court. It calls for jubilation and I have every reason to be happy. I thank the lawyers for doing a good job so far.

“You can see how free drinks are flowing almost endlessly. You can also hear the views of the jubilant youths. I am truly short of words to describe how happy we are, over the news.”

As of the time of going to press, vehicular traffic had resumed and a passenger in one of the commuter buses said: “We need to go and celebrate Nnamdi Kanu wherever we can have fun. This is another great day in this struggle.”

Vanguard News Nigeria