“Community” has been the buzzword of this decade. It’s popping up everywhere, apparently for good reasons. When people come together and work toward a common goal, they can make magic happen. This is the ideal or utopian concept of community – making things happen and benefiting from them together. The idea has gripped the crypto world too.

The first obvious question to ask is: what is NinjaPad all about? Experts at NinjaPad say, “NinjaPad is a fundraising platform that acts as a launchpad for crypto/blockchain projects and helps them with the investment capital they need. It’s like a start-up for start-ups. We are a team of well-established C-suite members who bring a vast amount of experience and practical insights to the table of project management, business development, marketing, technology, blockchain, crypto, and more.”

The versatile NinjaPad team seems to be at the right place at the right time. Now, all they are looking for is the right people. By right people, they mean “project owners who are intensely passionate about crypto and its future and are simply looking for a platform for public token sales and the initial capital investment.”

The team believes that by helping investors meet project owners, they will be able to become the perfect bridge for futuristic exchanges to take place. For them, being this bridge will allow them to expand the already-growing crypto community where collaborations are already beginning to happen. Enunciating on the community aspect, the experts say, “NinjaPad is essentially a community-driven crypto launchpad. Take our Ninja Proprietary Fund, for example.

This unique feature enables buyback, burn-token programs, and multiple airdrops. Adding weight to it is our NFT Ninja Project, a cross-chain launch tool that enables selective listings and multi-currency support. Our integrated P2P marketplace tool helps our clients buy and sell whitelist slots. All this coupled with an exclusive ‘stake to play’ approach helps match project owners with those most passionate about crypto.”

Although crypto, blockchain, etc., continue to remain a mystery to most of the general public, platforms such as NinjaPad might create a new interest in them. It may take away some of the mystique and add a dash of simplicity, inspiring people to try something new. Nevertheless, how this will unfold remains to be seen.