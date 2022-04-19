.

By Esther Onyegbula

The convener of Speak Up Nigeria, Amb Steve Nwose says Nigeria will surmount its current challenges and rejoice again.

Nwose said this while felicitating with the Christian faithful on the 2022 Easter celebrations.

He called on the Federal government to take proactive measures to save the lives and properties of the citizens.

“The current situation where Nigerians wake up on daily basis with the sad news of attacks and killing has tarnished the image of the country.

” There is the need for the federal government to act fast on issues of insecurity across the nation because from what is happening now and then everyone is afraid of the situation”.

However, he noted that the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead gave Christians hope that things will be better in Nigeria because Jesus has paid the price.

“Jesus died, was buried and rose again, Nigeria is going to rise again. This nation will rise from all the challenges we are facing and we Nigerians are going to rejoice.