Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III

BY DAMILOLA OGUNSAKIN



On Saturday morning, Nigerians woke up to the sad news of the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The monarch, died on Friday night at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State.

According to palace sources, the remains of the top Yoruba traditional ruler were brought to Oyo town, 62 kilometers from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in the early hours of Saturday, and traditional rites began.

He was 83 years old and was the longest reigning Alaafin in history, having ruled for 52 years.

Hours after the sad news, Nigerians mourned his death on social media.

Some also advised Oyo state to be prayerful as his death came months after the death of two senior Oyo State monarchs – the Olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu Adetunji, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Jimoh Oyewumi.

These are some of the reactions below:

@kingrichwise: “Iku ti pa’da pa omo e ….

Arun ti pa’da sh’e omo arun…

O’fo ti pa’da sh’e omo o’fo…

“Iku baba yèyé, Alaafin Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi join his ancestors.

“Condolences to the entire Yoruba community, Oyo state government to Oyo people and to Kabiyesi’s family.

“Rest In Peace Oba.”

@Adewale_ sogade: “I just woke up to the sad new of the demise of the Alaafin of Oyo. I send my deepest condolences to the family and all indigenes of Oyo in General.”

@timmysevenseven:”Soun of Ogbomoso died on December, 2021

Olubadan of Ibadan died on January 2022.

“Today being April 23, 2022, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has gone to join his ancestors. Oyo State lost three great Monarchs within five months. May their souls #RestInPeace”

@ToheebAlatishe: “Chai…. A great lose to we indegene of Oyo state. Rest on, ikú baba yeye. I love this man.”

@barnaby04: “Wow!!! Why is Oyo state’s top traditional rulers going one after the other like this? Alaafin of Oyo will be missed a lot.”

@Preach_Peace_: “Rest In Peace, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Iku Baba Yeye), Alaafin of Oyo. “Your death is a big loss to Oyo State, the Yoruba race and Nigeria at large.”

@FotoNugget: “The fact that powerful people in Oyo State are dying this 2022 is what is making me scared asf.”

@Yincle: “What’s happening in OYO State?

“It was the death of Olubadan of Ibadan, followed by that of Soun of Ogbomosho, now Alaafin of Oyo has also joined his ancestors… all in the same year. What kind of very rare coincidence is this?”