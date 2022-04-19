.

…as Tony Elumelu covers Naija Diaspora Magazine

As Nigerians await the thrilling year of 2023 to see who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock, Diaspora-based Nigeria publisher, Ismail Adegbola has said emphatically that Nigerians in Diaspora are ready to make a huge impact in electing the new President.

Adegbola is a member of the Nigerian community in Cameroon, publisher of the Naija Diaspora Magazine, which covers the affairs and progress of Nigerians living abroad and in-depth coverage of Nigerian issues to the Diaspora.

“The 2023 election is going to be interesting, we can’t wait to elect a new president, it is time to make the adequate change and ensure we select the right person,” he said.

“Nigerians in Diaspora can make huge contribution to elect the right President in 2023, our vote is going to count and there is proper planning ongoing to ensure every Nigerian contribute to voting the right person”

Since the beginning edition of the international magazine known as Naija Diaspora Magazine, launched in 2013, it has featured outstanding Nigerian playmakers and international Nigeria born-Diaspora based on its quarterly magazine including Abike Dabiri, Good luck Jonathan to mention a few.

On the cover of the current issue May- June 2022 is Africa’s business tycoon – Tony Elumelu, the Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa.

In this issue, there are interesting features about the Nigeria-Cameroon trade fair, why UBA sponsored AFCON, and what makes Nollywood more accepted globally. Also in the magazine, the magic finger of Tony Elumelu had transformed over 10,000 African youths.