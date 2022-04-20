.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mike Ahamba, on Wednesday said Nigeria currently is facing constitutional problems.

Ahamba said this in Owerri, after the launching of his book titled: “Getting it right for Nigeria.”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria said the book was targeted at opening the eyes of the National Assembly to realise the constitutional powers they have and if utilised properly it would bring about good governance as well as curtail any form of excesses.

According to the legal expert, “I wrote those things at the time it was happening and the way it happened. I find out that this situation has continued to be the same. It is all about the activities in Nigeria from 1980 to 2018. I have said it in this country, we have a constitutional problem in Nigeria.

“The National Assembly has no right to amend the constitution they can only alter the Constitution. I have also said that on several occasions, the constitution was not made by people who think it could not be amended at any point. In that same constitution, we have means and ways of amending it.”

“It is just that we are lazy. The National Assembly has the power to make laws for peace, order and good governance. We are leaving in breach. People will seat in their arms chair and say that the powers of the president have too much power. Do we have too much power in the constitution?

“The powers are in the national assembly but because of political and ethnic bias, they don’t want to do their job. The constitution says how a president can be curtailed if he gets too rough but the problem is that, if the matter gets to the National Assembly ethnic or political bias, will come up that is the problem,” Ahamba said.