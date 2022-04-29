Nigeria’s Super Falcons have South Africa as their Group C rivals in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), as well as Botswana and Burundi.

They were drawn in the same group at the official draw ceremony held at the Complex Mohamed VI in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Group A of the women football competition billed for July in Morocco has the hosts, Burkina Faso, Senegal and Uganda.

Group B has Cameroon, Zambia, Tunisia and Togo.

NAN reports that it is the first time 12 teams will be participating in the tournament with Togo, Burundi, Burkina Faso and Botswana as debutants.

The tourney kicks off in Rabat on July 2 with the final match to be played on July 23.(NAN)