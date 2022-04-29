Nigeria draw rivals South Africa in women AFCON

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have been drawn in Group C of the 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations alongside rivals South Africa. Also in the group are Botswana and Burundi.

This was announced at the official draw ceremony at the Complex Mohamed VI, in Rabat on Friday.

Group A in the women football fiesta has hosts Morocco, Burkina Faso, Senegal and Uganda while Group B has Cameroon, Zambia, Tunisia and Togo.

It is the first time 12 teams will be participating in the tournament with Togo, Burundi, Burkina Faso and Botswana as debutants.

The tourney kicks off in Rabat on July 2 with the final match played on July 23.

