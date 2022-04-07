By Akpokona Omafuaire

EFFURUN- THE Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa and three others have slammed a N1 billion law suit against Linda Ikeji, a Nigerian foremost micro online blogger for defamation and libel at the Delta State High Court in Effurun Court 2.

The suit with number EHC/210/2021 had the Registered Trustees of NBM of Africa, Olorogun Ese Kakor, Olorogun Felix Kupa and Mayor Onyebueke as Claimants with Linda Ikeji as the sole defendant.

The Claimants through their Counsel, Chief E.K. Agbroko Esq are praying the court for an award of N1 billion and an apology to be published in her blog and two national newspapers amongst others.

The Counsel avverred that Ikeji had on the 19th day of October 2019 published in her blog an article in which she defamed his Clients by referring to them as ‘Black Axe’, calling them name different from their organization.

Agbroko added that that his clients’ organization is not known as such.

According to him, “The name of the organization is NBM of Africa, she also called them criminals in the said publication.

“When my clients got wind of the publication, they consulted me and we put up a demand letter of retraction and apology. But she neglected and refused to do the needful.

“After several reminders and upon expiration of the letters, the organization decided that a libel suit be filed against her.

“This suit will be an eye opener to all bloggers who do not verify facts before publishing, when the trial start the whole details will be unfolded.

“The matter first came up on the 24th day of January 2022 and she has failed to put up appearances and a defence.

“The matter has had three adjournments and it is now set for trial on the 13th day of May, 2022.” He added.

The matter which is before Honourable Justice Roli Daibo- Harriman of High Court 2, High Court of Justice, Effurun, Delta State came up yesterday but the defendant was absent and no representation by Counsel.

The court then adjourned to 13th May for commencement of trial.