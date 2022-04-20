…As ISWAP kills two soldiers, one policeman in fresh Borno attack



By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, have eliminated a top leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, ISIS, Ammar Bin-Umar, in Lake Chad during massive air strikes.



The killing came at a time two soldiers and a mobile policeman were killed in a fresh attack on a military formation by Islamic State of West African Province terrorists in Molai, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.



The top ISIS commander is believed to have been sent by ISIS to coordinate terrorists attacks by the Islamic State West Africa, ISWAP, which is holding sway and operating from the Tumbuns in Lake Chad against targets in Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon.



A military intelligence officer, who confirmed the elimination of the top ISIS commander, said the coordinated airstrikes were spearheaded by Nigerian Air Force Super Tucano jets, in collaboration with the Multi National Joint Task Force, MNJTF, Niger Air Task Force’s Mi35 and Mi171 helicopter gunship on April 14, 2022, in Arinna in Marte Local Government of Borno State.



Ammar Bin-Umar was said to have been killed while attempting to flee the Lake Chad, following week-long sustained battlefield onslaught by a combination of troops of Operation Desert Sanity and the MNJTF Lake Sanity on identified Boko Haram/ISWAP strongholds, which have so far eliminated over 100 terrorists, including ten other commanders.



The source said: “The Intelligence-led surgical strikes in Kwalaram, Sabon Tumbun and Jibularam have forced the terror groups to relocate and seek refuge in new hiding positions in Kwalori, Doron Kirta, Buningyil and Lokon Libi areas, within the vast Lake Chad.



“Some ISIS Mujahedeen’s who survived the serial bombardments were immediately evacuated to Kirta around 1800 hours, and afterwards conveyed on two flying boats with sacks containing money suspected to be funding for the ISWAP, in an attempt to escape through the axis of Chikka and Mardas, both within the Cameroonians border towns.”

The source pointed out that Ammar Bin-Umar was among the top ISIS Mujahedeen’s dialogue committee deployed to the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, caliphates in February 2022, to intervene, following prolonged fighting of supremacy among the Jam’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihd of Boko Haram factions and the ISWAP.

ISWAP kills 2 soldiers, policeman in fresh Borno attack

Meanwhile, two soldiers and a mobile policeman have been killed in a fresh attack on a military formation by Islamic State of West African Province terrorists in Molai, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.



Molai community is located 10 kilometres along Maiduguri-Damboa Road leading to Sambisa Forest.



According to a military source, the terrorists launched the attack in several gun trucks.



However, troops of the Nigerian military, alongside the air component of Operation Hadin Kai, repelled the attacks which were launched on Monday evening around 6pm in an attempt to overrun the military formation.

