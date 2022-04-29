.

By James Ogunnaike

The Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi

has declared that his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 was not a do or die affair, but a courageous call to serve, to build a nation and not a country

Dr Kayode Fayemi, who made the declaration during his visit to the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, members of the Egba Traditional Council and Egba High Chiefs,

said he has the prerequisite knowledge to solve a mirage of problems confronting the country as a nation

He added that his ambition to be the next President of the country was never informed by inordinate ambition nor an excursion into self-glorification, adding that he’s taking a shot at the number seat in the country was basically out of his wish to continue serving Nigeria and make every citizen love and pride himself as a Nigerian.

Dr Fayemi expressed appreciation to the Alake for accepting his short invitation, as he was aware of the busy atmosphere of the Palace

He told the Alake that he has been visiting traditional rulers across the Yoruba nation in the Southwest for consultation, pointing out that as a thorough Yoruba son, he had to consult elders of the communities before embarking on such a great journey.

Fayemi explained that he had worked with notable Nigerians, including Professor Wole Soyinka, Anthony Enahoro and others when they created ‘Radio Kudirat’ to agitate for justice for late MKO Abiola when he was deprived of his victory in the 1993 general elections.

He added that this led to the coming to power of President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999.

He recalled that he had won and lost elections and yet handed to the supposedly victorious candidate, basically to save the lives and limbs of the people.

Fayemi said that his antecedents earned him the Chairmanship of the Governors’ Forum, which he believed he had been steering well.

He said, while moving around the country, he had learned that what was wanted by Nigerians was enabling environment to make them happy and be fulfilled

On insecurity, Fayemi said, he possesses the requisite academic and practical qualifications, alongside cognate experience locally and internationally to tackle the problem, adding that he had a Doctorate Degree in Security.

He said Military solutions might not solve apparently intractable problem of insecurity in the country.

In his response, Oba Gbadebo said Dr Kayode Fayemi was the best example of determination and high principle for which Ekiti people were known and respected.

Alake commended Dr Fayemi for identifying poverty, inequality and poor education as the bane of Nigeria’s problems.

While praying that God would accept Dr Fayemi’s clear ambition and projections which were aimed at giving his very best to Nigeria, adding that he is a gentleman who would not do anything for personal gains.

